Sunayna Tuteja, formerly a senior vice president at TD Ameritrade, has been appointed the Federal Reserve System’s chief innovation officer. In the new role, she will lead efforts to identify, research, enable and advocate for new technologies, the Fed said in a release.

Tuteja, who will be a senior vice president, will report to the Fed’s chief information officer, Ghada Ijam.

She spent more than a decade at TD Ameritrade, where she was head of strategic partnerships and emerging technology, as well as head of digital strategy, experience and innovation.

[More: Skip Schweiss latest exec to depart TD Ameritrade]

The post Former TD Ameritrade exec to head innovation for Fed appeared first on InvestmentNews.