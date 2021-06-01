Focus Financial Partners Inc. has acquired a stake in ARS Wealth Advisors, a registered investment advisory firm managing $704 million in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The transaction, details of which were not disclosed, is expected to close in the third quarter.

ARS Wealth, founded in 1997, is led by CEO Tony Anderson and partners Mike Murray and Drew Swenson.

[More: Biden tax hike could boost RIA M&A: Rudy Adolf]

The post Focus Financial takes stake in Florida RIA appeared first on InvestmentNews.