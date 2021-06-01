Home Finance Focus Financial takes stake in Florida RIA
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: June 1, 2021

Focus Financial takes stake in Florida RIA

Category: Finance

Focus Financial Partners Inc. has acquired a stake in ARS Wealth Advisors, a registered investment advisory firm managing $704 million in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The transaction, details of which were not disclosed, is expected to close in the third quarter.

ARS Wealth, founded in 1997, is led by CEO Tony Anderson and partners Mike Murray and Drew Swenson.

[More: Biden tax hike could boost RIA M&A: Rudy Adolf]

The post Focus Financial takes stake in Florida RIA appeared first on InvestmentNews.

You May Also Like

Surefire keeps growing Yidby with new high-grade hits

10 at 10: These ASX stocks have risen to the skies this morning

Senators propose penalty-free emergency 401(k) taps

DOL is pursuing fewer cases — but much bigger payouts

Finra used 2020 fines to bolster market surveillance, exams, enforcement

‘Womenomics’ researcher to bring ESG to Japanese startups

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *