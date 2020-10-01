New York-based Focus Financial Partners has acquired an ownership interest in Fairway Wealth Management, a registered investment adviser based in Independence, Ohio, that manages $1.6 billion.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Fairway, founded in 2002, will be the second Focus partner firm based in Ohio and the first in the Cleveland area, Focus said in a release.

[More: Focus Financial acquires Australian advisory firm]

The post Focus Financial takes stake in $1.6 billion RIA appeared first on InvestmentNews.