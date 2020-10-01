Home Finance Focus Financial takes stake in $1.6 billion RIA
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: October 1, 2020

New York-based Focus Financial Partners has acquired an ownership interest in Fairway Wealth Management, a registered investment adviser based in Independence, Ohio, that manages $1.6 billion.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Fairway, founded in 2002, will be the second Focus partner firm based in Ohio and the first in the Cleveland area, Focus said in a release.

