Focus Financial reports higher net third-quarter income

Focus Financial Partners, a partnership of advisory firms, reported net income of $3.9 million for its fiscal third quarter ended Sept. 30. This compares with net income of $0.4 million in the comparable 2019 period.

GAAP basic and diluted net income per share attributable to common shareholders was $0.03, unchanged from the same quarter last year, the company said in a release.

The company’s quarterly revenue was $331.5 million, up 4.7% or $14.8 million from the 2019 third quarter. The primary driver of the increase was revenue growth from existing partner firms, driven largely by higher wealth management fees. The year-over-year quarterly organic revenue growth rate was 2.4%.

