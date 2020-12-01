Horan Capital Management, a registered investment adviser managing $723.4 million in Hunt Valley, Maryland, is being purchased by Connectus Wealth Advisers, a British-based international consortium of advisory firms that is owned in part by Focus Financial.
According to a statement, the deal will give Connectus a presence in the mid-Atlantic region.
The transaction is expected to close later this month.
The deal is Focus Financial’s 22nd M&A transaction this year, the statement said. Earlier today, Focus announced that it had made an investment in in Kavar Capital Partners, a Leawood, Kansas-based RIA managing $682 million.
[More: Focus Financial reports higher net third-quarter income]
The post Focus Financial firm to acquire $723 million RIA appeared first on InvestmentNews.
As our second lead editor, Cindy Hamilton covers health, fitness and other wellness topics. She is also instrumental in making sure the content on the site is clear and accurate for our readers. Cindy received a BA and an MA from NYU.