Focus Financial acquires $675 million RIA

Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: March 2, 2021

Focus Financial Partners has acquired Rollins Financial, a registered investment adviser headquartered in Atlanta that manages $675 million, in a move that expands Focus Financial’s footprint in the Southeast.

Rollins Financial was founded in 1990 by Joe Rollins.

The transaction, the terms of which were not disclosed, is expected to close in the second quarter.

