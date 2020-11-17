Fixed-rate deferred annuity sales jumped 60% in the third quarter to $15.8 billion, driven by a rebound in sales through banks, many branches of which were closed during the early stages of the pandemic, according to the Secure Retirement Institute.
Year-to-date, however, sales of fixed-rate deferred annuities are up just 1% from year-ago levels, the group reported in its annual annuity sales survey.
Total annuity sales were $55.3 billion in the third quarter, up 14% from the second quarter but 7% lower than during the third quarter last year. Year-to-date, annuity sales totaled $159.7 billion, falling 13% from the prior year.
Fixed indexed annuity sales for the third quarter were $13.2 billion, up 10% from the second quarter, yet 29% below prior year levels, SRI said. All channels except the independent agent channel, which saw FIA sales drop 2%, experienced double-digit growth, compared with second quarter results.
In the first three quarters of 2020, FIA sales totaled $41.4 billion, 27% lower than in the first three quarters of 2019.
Total variable annuity sales at $23.5 billion were 13% higher than in the second quarter, but down 11% compared with third quarter 2019.
[More: Getting annuities onto 401(k) plan menus]
The post Fixed-rate deferred annuity sales rebound in Q3 appeared first on InvestmentNews.
As our second lead editor, Cindy Hamilton covers health, fitness and other wellness topics. She is also instrumental in making sure the content on the site is clear and accurate for our readers. Cindy received a BA and an MA from NYU.