Five-adviser Merrill team managing $280 million joins Stifel

A group of five advisers managing $280 million at Merrill Lynch in the New Jersey suburbs of Philadelphia has moved to Stifel Nicolaus.

Richard A. Bonnette has 34 years of experience and joined Merrill in 2008, according to his BrokerCheck record. The team joining Stifel in Audubon, New Jersey, includes his sons Richard M. “Eric” Bonnette and Breton Bonnette, along with Edward Ellis and Lawrence Brown.

