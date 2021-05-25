First Allied duo managing $275 million shifts to LPL

Craig Zaleck and Mark Hogan, who manage $275 million as Bergen Point Wealth Management, have changed affiliations from First Allied, a unit of Cetera, to LPL Financial.
The two will operate through Independent Network of Consultants & Advisors, known as INC Advisors, a super office of supervisory jurisdiction for LPL.
Zaleck and Hogan, who are based in Bayonne, New Jersey, started their careers as CPAs.
