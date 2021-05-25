Home Finance First Allied duo managing $275 million shifts to LPL
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: May 25, 2021

First Allied duo managing $275 million shifts to LPL

Category: Finance

Craig Zaleck and Mark Hogan, who manage $275 million as Bergen Point Wealth Management, have changed affiliations from First Allied, a unit of Cetera, to LPL Financial.

The two will operate through Independent Network of Consultants & Advisors, known as INC Advisors, a super office of supervisory jurisdiction for LPL.

Zaleck and Hogan, who are based in Bayonne, New Jersey, started their careers as CPAs.

[More: Why is LPL’s biggest branch starting its own broker-dealer?]

The post First Allied duo managing $275 million shifts to LPL appeared first on InvestmentNews.

You May Also Like

Binance hit a record $600m in Aussie daily trading volume last week

Last Orders: Hump Day ends large caps down and small caps up

Invion led a group of ASX cancer stocks up after promising news

Bulk Buys: China tells iron ore players to stop with the high prices, or else

Number of registered reps and brokerages declined again in 2020: Finra

Half of the money in public DC plans is in just two asset classes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *