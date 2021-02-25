Home Finance Finra censures, fines Securities America $125,000
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: February 25, 2021

Finra censures, fines Securities America $125,000

Category: Finance

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc. has censured Securities America and fined it $125,000, saying that the firm violated the Securities and Exchange Commission’s privacy rules.

In a letter of acceptance, waiver and consent, Finra said that Securities America caused 12 registered representatives, whom the firm was recruiting, to take nonpublic personal customer information from the firms where the representatives were then registered and to disclose it to a third party without the knowledge or consent of the other broker-dealers or the customers.

The third party was a vendor hired to help the recruits transition to Securities America.

The matter originated from an examination into an investor’s complaint.

[More: Pandemic prompts brokerages to seek relaxed in-person inspection requirements]

The post Finra censures, fines Securities America $125,000 appeared first on InvestmentNews.

You May Also Like

Last Orders: The ASX rebounds after yesterday’s 1pc+ drop

Three Advantages of a Custom Passive SMA for the Taxable Investor

Crypto market stabilises as Fantom keeps pumping

Duke’s new Qld tenement could add to Bundarra copper menu

Red Mountain adds nickel and cobalt potential to Mt Mansbridge

Market highlights and ASX small caps to watch on Thursday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *