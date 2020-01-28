Finra bars former Merrill Lynch rep

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc. has barred former Atlanta-based Merrill Lynch broker Tyler Delahunt for failing to cooperate with an investigation into allegations about his sales practices.

Last August, Merrill Lynch discharged Delahunt over allegations that he had improperly solicited clients related to an outside investment.

Delahunt also was alleged to have accepted loans or other funds from clients without informing his firm.

