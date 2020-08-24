FiNet advisers managing $375 million merge and switch to LPL

Three solo practitioners who collectively managed $375 million at Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network have established a firm and affiliated with LPL Financial.

Advisers Allen Lorenzi, Ira Shapiro and Michael Walker have formed Raintree Wealth Partners in Scottsdale, Arizona, and will use Stratos Wealth Partners as their office of supervising jurisdiction.

Raintree is a hybrid that will use LPL’s broker-dealer and registered investment adviser platforms.

