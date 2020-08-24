Home Finance FiNet advisers managing $375 million merge and switch to LPL
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: August 24, 2020

FiNet advisers managing $375 million merge and switch to LPL

Category: Finance

Three solo practitioners who collectively managed $375 million at Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network have established a firm and affiliated with LPL Financial.

Advisers Allen Lorenzi, Ira Shapiro and Michael Walker have formed Raintree Wealth Partners in Scottsdale, Arizona, and will use Stratos Wealth Partners as their office of supervising jurisdiction.

Raintree is a hybrid that will use LPL’s broker-dealer and registered investment adviser platforms.

[More: LPL Financial taps Slack for adviser communications]

The post FiNet advisers managing $375 million merge and switch to LPL appeared first on InvestmentNews.

