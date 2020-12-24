Special Report: Blackstone Minerals has strengthened and broadened its board of directors, appointing Peter Plakidis in a non-executive position. Sydney-based … Read More
The post Financial expertise on board at Blackstone appeared first on Stockhead.
Barry Stroman was a reporter for Zerg Watch, before becoming the lead editor. Barry has previously worked for Wired, MacWorld, PCWorld, and VentureBeat covering countless stories concerning all things related to tech and science. Barry studied at NYU.