Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: April 7, 2021

Fidelity plans to hire 4,000, including 1,000 licensed reps

Fidelity Investments plans to hire about 4,000 new workers over the next six months, including adding 1,000 licensed representatives to its retail offices around the country and increasing the size of its technology workforce by 10%.

The licensed representatives will be hired to work remotely in 20 geographic areas across the U.S.

While it didn’t disclose how many technology workers it planned to add, Fidelity said the new hires will be based in Durham, North Carolina; Merrimack, New Hampshire; Smithfield, Rhode Island; and Westlake, Texas; as well as in Boston.

Fidelity will also add 2,500 client-facing associates in existing locations. The company said that last year, it increased the number of client-facing associates by 77%.

Fidelity said it expects more than half of the roughly 4,000 positions to be filled by midyear.

