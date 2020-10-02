Fidelity adds $148 billion in plan assets through July

Fidelity Investments added more than $148 billion in assets from new workplace savings and company stock plan clients through the first seven months of the year, the company said in a release.
It noted that more than 1,200 organizations became plan clients over that time period, bringing total clients served to 24,400, representing 32.2 million participant accounts and more than $2.5 trillion in client assets.
