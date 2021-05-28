Fee-only RIA firms are growing at a healthy clip

There are many familiar names atop the InvestmentNews 2021 rankings of the largest fee-only advisory firms, but the broader business model continues to welcome newcomers at a rapid clip.
The total number of advisory firms with a fee-only model has risen to 2,663, according to an analysis of the latest data from the Securities and Exchange Commission. That’s up from 2,215 firms in 2019, an increase of 20%.
Fee-only firms analyzed by InvestmentNews have at least $100 million under management and are based in the United States. In addition, fee-only firms primarily serve individuals with investment management and financial advice, they do not employ representatives of a broker-dealer or insurance company, and they do not charge commissions.
Almost all (98%) of these firms charge fees based on a percentage of assets under management but may also charge fixed fees (73% of firms), hourly rates (60%) or performance-based fees (6%).
Not only is the fee-only business model attracting more firms, but the firms themselves are building larger books. While adviser head count lagged firm growth over the past two years, rising 18% to 18,716 advisers, and the median fee-only firm has employed only four advisers since 2019, total assets under management rose 42% to nearly $2.5 trillion over the two-year span. The median firm grew its assets 16% to $294 million.
While broad market performance has helped, fee-only firms have also grown organically. Since 2019, the number of accounts at these firms has risen 31% to more than 3.1 million. Over that time the average account balance has also nudged up from $724,000 to $784,000, an increase of 8%.
Although 2020 data is difficult to compare due to extreme market volatility and delays in regulatory filings, the year without offices may have encouraged advisers to take up the business model and the independence that often comes with it.
According to Echelon Partners, there were 537 RIA breakaways in 2020, down from a peak of 670 in 2019 but higher than any other year for which data were available. And although recruiting activity was slower overall during the year, the RIA channel led in net gains, rising 20% relative to 2019.
Growth in the RIA channel, particularly the strict fee-only model, stands in contrast to the broker-dealer landscape, which is consolidating. According to the latest data from industry self-regulator Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc., the number of registered broker-dealer firms dropped to 3,435, down from 4,455 at the start of the decade.
|Total
|Discretionary
|Nondiscretionary
|Rank
|Firm
|Phone/Website
|Assets ($M)
|Accounts
|Assets ($M)
|Accounts
|Assets ($M)
|Accounts
|Employees
|1
|Cambridge Associates
125 High Street
Boston, MA 02110-2112
|617-457-7500
linkedin.com/company/6987
|$238,536
|513
|$35,007
|108
|$203,529
|405
|1,011
|2
|Fisher Asset Management
5525 NW Fisher Creek Drive
Camas, WA 98607-9911
|800-851-8845
retirewithfisher.com
|$159,612
|166,694
|$159,612
|166,694
|$0
|0
|2,329
|3
|Hall Capital Partners
One Maritime Plaza 6th Floor
San Francisco, CA 94111
|415-288-0544
hallcapital.com
|$48,055
|182
|$19,355
|79
|$28,699
|103
|172
|4
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group 1330 Avenue of the Americas 38th Floor
New York, NY 10019-5400
|212-649-0600
silvercrestgroup.com
|$27,819
|1,263
|$20,650
|1,238
|$7,169
|25
|146
|5
|Jasper Ridge Partners LP
201 Main Street Suite 1000
Fort Worth, TX 76102
|817-333-0027
jasperridge.com
|$27,480
|47
|$27,094
|40
|$387
|7
|92
|6
|Moneta Group Investment Advisors, 100 South Brentwood Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63105
|314-726-2300
monetagroup.com
|$27,418
|29,892
|$13,836
|8,090
|$13,582
|21,802
|370
|7
|Comprehensive Financial Management
720 University Avenue Suite 200
Los Gatos, CA 95032-7606
|408-358-3316
|$22,758
|39
|$22,758
|39
|$0
|0
|33
|8
|BBR Partners
55 East 52nd Street 18th Floor
New York, NY 10055
|212-313-9870
linkedin.com/company/bbr-partners
|$20,708
|3,700
|$18,071
|3,600
|$2,637
|100
|130
|9
|Pathstone Family Office
10 Sterling Blvd Suite 402
Englewood, NJ 07631
|201-944-7284
linkedin.com/company/pathstone-family-office
|$19,598
|11,457
|$13,511
|9,628
|$6,087
|1,829
|198
|10
|Summit Rock Advisors
9 West 57th Street 12th Floor
New York, NY 10019
|212-993-7150
summit-rock.com
|$19,597
|172
|$9,650
|127
|$9,947
|45
|65
|11
|Tiedemann Advisors, 520 Madison Avenue 26th Floor
New York, NY 10022
|212-396-5900
linkedin.com/company/tiedemann-advisors
|$18,415
|382
|$14,005
|342
|$4,410
|40
|126
|12
|Bahl & Gaynor Inc.
255 East Fifth Street Suite 2700
Cincinnati, OH 45202
|513-287-6100
twitter.com/bahlgaynor
|$16,409
|2,464
|$15,554
|2,388
|$855
|76
|29
|13
|Jordan Park Group
100 Pine Street Suite 2600
San Francisco, CA 94111
|415-417-3000
linkedin.com/company/jordanpark
|$15,791
|3,104
|$15,791
|3,104
|$0
|0
|88
|14
|Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.
3777 West Fork Road
Cincinnati, OH 45247
|513-661-3100
johnsonmutualfunds.com
|$15,525
|12,097
|$15,307
|12,078
|$218
|19
|140
|15
|Oxford Financial Group
11711 North Meridian Street Suite 600
Carmel, IN 46032
|317-843-5678
ofgltd.com
|$14,819
|9,447
|$6,339
|4,177
|$8,481
|5,270
|117
|16
|Boston Private Wealth One Federal Street 30th Floor
Boston, MA 02110
|617-223-0200
instagram.com/bostonprivate_official
|$14,428
|13,951
|$13,787
|10,889
|$640
|3,062
|144
|17
|Aspiriant
11100 Santa Monica Blvd Suite 600
Los Angeles, CA 90025
|310-806-4000
aspiriant.com
|$13,905
|9,137
|$11,519
|7,336
|$2,386
|1,801
|169
|18
|Appleton Partners Inc.
One Post Office Square 20th Floor
Boston, MA 2109
|617-338-0700
appletonpartners.com
|$12,432
|6,529
|$12,432
|6,529
|$0
|0
|54
|19
|Financial Counselors Inc.
5901 College Boulevard Suite 110
Overland Park, KS 66211
|800-615-2536
fciadvisors.com
|$12,404
|12,717
|$11,314
|11,857
|$1,090
|860
|65
|20
|Cresset Asset Management
444 W. Lake Street Suite 4700
Chicago, IL 60606
|312-429-2400
linkedin.com/company/cresset-capital
|$11,677
|6,091
|$11,571
|5,973
|$106
|118
|146
|21
|IEQ Capital
950 Tower Lane Suite 1800
Foster City, CA 94404
|650-581-9807
ieqcapital.com
|$11,592
|784
|$11,247
|773
|$345
|11
|71
|22
|EP Wealth Advisors
21515 Hawthorne Blvd Suite 1200
Torrance, CA 90503
|310-543-4559
epwealth.com
|$11,225
|20,782
|$10,911
|20,413
|$314
|369
|160
|23
|Wealthspire Advisors
521 Fifth Avenue 15th Floor
New York, NY 10175
|212 973-1200
https://twitter.com/wealthspire
|$10,943
|3,337
|$10,758
|3,296
|$185
|41
|144
|24
|Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP
230 Congress Street
Boston, MA 02110-2437
|617-523-6531
sustainabilitygroup.com
|$10,566
|3,054
|$10,500
|3,039
|$66
|15
|96
|25
|W.E. Family Offices
701 Brickell Avenue Suite 2101
Miami, FL 33131
|305-825-2225
linkedin.com/company/we-family-offices
|$10,201
|86
|$0
|0
|$10,201
|86
|46
|26
|Savant Capital
190 Buckley Drive
Rockford, IL 61107
|815-227-0300
linkedin.com/company/savant-wealth-management
|$9,591
|6,580
|$9,591
|6,580
|$0
|0
|205
|27
|Fiduciary Counselling Inc.
2000 Wells Fargo Place 30 East 7th Street
St Paul, MN 55101-4930
|651-228-0935
|$9,116
|1,608
|$3,436
|1,381
|$5,680
|227
|76
|28
|Homrich & Berg Inc.
3550 Lenox Road, NE Suite 2700
Atlanta, GA 30326
|404-264-1400
linkedin.com/company/homrich-berg
|$8,929
|11,081
|$7,819
|10,893
|$1,110
|188
|125
|29
|Ballentine Partners
230 Third Ave Suite 6
Waltham, MA 02451
|781-314-1300
|$8,673
|4,673
|$6,390
|2,763
|$2,283
|1,910
|85
|31
|Brighton Jones
2030 1st Avenue 3rd Floor
Seattle, WA 98121
|206-258-5000
facebook.com/brighton-jones-106255223161
|$8,443
|2,272
|$8,355
|2,267
|$88
|5
|150
|32
|Mill Creek Capital Advisors
161 Washington Street Suite 1500
Conshohocken, PA 19428
|610-941-7700
millcreekcap.com
|$8,051
|355
|$7,469
|345
|$582
|10
|35
|33
|Evoke Wealth
10635 Santa Monica Blvd. Suite 240
Los Angeles, CA 90025
|424-372-1777
evokeadvisors.com
|$7,704
|1,774
|$7,653
|1,753
|$51
|21
|34
|34
|Lido Advisors
1875 Century Park East Suite 950
Los Angeles, CA 90067
|310-278-8232
linkedin.com/company/126294
|$7,692
|8,225
|$7,270
|8,013
|$423
|212
|83
|35
|CV Advisors
19495 Biscayne Boulevard Suite PH1
Aventura, FL 33180
|305-358-5990
cv-advisors.com
|$7,661
|1,124
|$643
|141
|$7,018
|983
|47
|36
|Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc.
888 SW 5th Ave Ste 1200
Portland, OR 97204
|503-226-1444
twitter.com/fergusonwellman
|$6,855
|3,341
|$6,855
|3,341
|$0
|0
|49
|37
|Pinnacle Associates Ltd.
335 Madison Avenue Suite 1100
New York, NY 10017
|212-652-3200
pinnacleinsights.org
|$6,658
|4,604
|$6,658
|4,604
|$0
|0
|58
|38
|Wetherby Asset Management
580 California St. Eighth Floor
San Francisco, CA 94104
|415-399-9159
wetherby.com
|$6,572
|3,865
|$6,127
|3,759
|$445
|106
|70
|39
|Churchill Management Corp
5900 Wilshire Blvd. Suite 400
Los Angeles, CA 90036
|323-937-7110
twitter.com/churchill1963
|$6,567
|17,431
|$6,450
|16,597
|$117
|834
|57
|40
|Adviser Investments
85 Wells Avenue Suite 109
Newton, MA 02459
|617-321-2200
linkedin.com/in/jeff-demaso-cfa-702a904
|$6,541
|10,767
|$6,541
|10,767
|$0
|0
|93
|41
|Seven Bridges Advisors
9 West 57th Street 29th Floor
New York, NY 10019
|212-490-6320
sevenbridgesadvisors.com
|$6,407
|151
|$2,749
|26
|$3,658
|125
|25
|42
|Valeo Financial Advisors
10 W. Carmel Dr Ste 400
Carmel, IN 46032-3357
|317.218.6000
twitter.com/valeofinancial
|$6,392
|12,928
|$4,869
|8,845
|$1,522
|4,083
|99
|43
|Frontier Asset Management
50 East Loucks Street Suite 201
Sheridan, WY 82801
|307-673-5675
frontierasset.com
|$6,348
|4,331
|$1,584
|4,159
|$4,764
|172
|43
|44
|Ropes Wealth Advisors Prudential Tower 800 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02199-3600
|617-235-4260
ropeswealthadvisors.com
|$6,331
|2,986
|$6,192
|2,945
|$139
|41
|33
|45
|East End Advisors
610 Fifth Avenue 5th Floor
New York, NY 10020
|212-218-8137
|$6,297
|36
|$1,061
|18
|$5,236
|18
|17
|46
|The Bollard Group
One Joy Street
Boston, MA 02108
|617-720-5800
spincap.com
|$6,101
|707
|$5,891
|655
|$210
|52
|33
|47
|Seven Post Investment Office
One Montgomery Street Suite 3150
San Francisco, CA 94104-4505
|415-341-9300
sevenpost.com
|$6,066
|179
|$5,738
|169
|$328
|10
|19
|48
|Brownson Rehmus & Foxworth Inc.
200 S. Wacker Drive Suite 2300
Chicago, IL 60606-5864
|312-346-5850
brfadvisors.com
|$6,025
|2,520
|$0
|0
|$6,025
|2,520
|42
|49
|Altair Advisers
303 W. Madison St. Suite 600
Chicago, IL 60606
|312-429-3000
altairadvisers.com
|$6,024
|748
|$1,856
|406
|$4,168
|342
|53
|50
|Choate Investment Advisors
Two International Place Suite 3000
Boston, MA 02110
|617-973-4900
https://twitter.com/choateia
|$5,741
|2,382
|$5,078
|2,226
|$663
|156
|14
