Fee-only RIA firms are growing at a healthy clip

There are many familiar names atop the InvestmentNews 2021 rankings of the largest fee-only advisory firms, but the broader business model continues to welcome newcomers at a rapid clip.

The total number of advisory firms with a fee-only model has risen to 2,663, according to an analysis of the latest data from the Securities and Exchange Commission. That’s up from 2,215 firms in 2019, an increase of 20%.

Fee-only firms analyzed by InvestmentNews have at least $100 million under management and are based in the United States. In addition, fee-only firms primarily serve individuals with investment management and financial advice, they do not employ representatives of a broker-dealer or insurance company, and they do not charge commissions.

Almost all (98%) of these firms charge fees based on a percentage of assets under management but may also charge fixed fees (73% of firms), hourly rates (60%) or performance-based fees (6%).

Not only is the fee-only business model attracting more firms, but the firms themselves are building larger books. While adviser head count lagged firm growth over the past two years, rising 18% to 18,716 advisers, and the median fee-only firm has employed only four advisers since 2019, total assets under management rose 42% to nearly $2.5 trillion over the two-year span. The median firm grew its assets 16% to $294 million.

While broad market performance has helped, fee-only firms have also grown organically. Since 2019, the number of accounts at these firms has risen 31% to more than 3.1 million. Over that time the average account balance has also nudged up from $724,000 to $784,000, an increase of 8%.

Although 2020 data is difficult to compare due to extreme market volatility and delays in regulatory filings, the year without offices may have encouraged advisers to take up the business model and the independence that often comes with it.

According to Echelon Partners, there were 537 RIA breakaways in 2020, down from a peak of 670 in 2019 but higher than any other year for which data were available. And although recruiting activity was slower overall during the year, the RIA channel led in net gains, rising 20% relative to 2019.

Growth in the RIA channel, particularly the strict fee-only model, stands in contrast to the broker-dealer landscape, which is consolidating. According to the latest data from industry self-regulator Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc., the number of registered broker-dealer firms dropped to 3,435, down from 4,455 at the start of the decade.

Total Discretionary Nondiscretionary Rank Firm Phone/Website Assets ($M) Accounts Assets ($M) Accounts Assets ($M) Accounts Employees 1 Cambridge Associates

125 High Street

Boston, MA 02110-2112 617-457-7500

linkedin.com/company/6987 $238,536 513 $35,007 108 $203,529 405 1,011 2 Fisher Asset Management

5525 NW Fisher Creek Drive

Camas, WA 98607-9911 800-851-8845

retirewithfisher.com $159,612 166,694 $159,612 166,694 $0 0 2,329 3 Hall Capital Partners

One Maritime Plaza 6th Floor

San Francisco, CA 94111 415-288-0544

hallcapital.com $48,055 182 $19,355 79 $28,699 103 172 4 Silvercrest Asset Management Group 1330 Avenue of the Americas 38th Floor

New York, NY 10019-5400 212-649-0600

silvercrestgroup.com $27,819 1,263 $20,650 1,238 $7,169 25 146 5 Jasper Ridge Partners LP

201 Main Street Suite 1000

Fort Worth, TX 76102 817-333-0027

jasperridge.com $27,480 47 $27,094 40 $387 7 92 6 Moneta Group Investment Advisors, 100 South Brentwood Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63105 314-726-2300

monetagroup.com $27,418 29,892 $13,836 8,090 $13,582 21,802 370 7 Comprehensive Financial Management

720 University Avenue Suite 200

Los Gatos, CA 95032-7606 408-358-3316 $22,758 39 $22,758 39 $0 0 33 8 BBR Partners

55 East 52nd Street 18th Floor

New York, NY 10055 212-313-9870

linkedin.com/company/bbr-partners $20,708 3,700 $18,071 3,600 $2,637 100 130 9 Pathstone Family Office

10 Sterling Blvd Suite 402

Englewood, NJ 07631 201-944-7284

linkedin.com/company/pathstone-family-office $19,598 11,457 $13,511 9,628 $6,087 1,829 198 10 Summit Rock Advisors

9 West 57th Street 12th Floor

New York, NY 10019 212-993-7150

summit-rock.com $19,597 172 $9,650 127 $9,947 45 65 11 Tiedemann Advisors, 520 Madison Avenue 26th Floor

New York, NY 10022 212-396-5900

linkedin.com/company/tiedemann-advisors $18,415 382 $14,005 342 $4,410 40 126 12 Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

255 East Fifth Street Suite 2700

Cincinnati, OH 45202 513-287-6100

twitter.com/bahlgaynor $16,409 2,464 $15,554 2,388 $855 76 29 13 Jordan Park Group

100 Pine Street Suite 2600

San Francisco, CA 94111 415-417-3000

linkedin.com/company/jordanpark $15,791 3,104 $15,791 3,104 $0 0 88 14 Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

3777 West Fork Road

Cincinnati, OH 45247 513-661-3100

johnsonmutualfunds.com $15,525 12,097 $15,307 12,078 $218 19 140 15 Oxford Financial Group

11711 North Meridian Street Suite 600

Carmel, IN 46032 317-843-5678

ofgltd.com $14,819 9,447 $6,339 4,177 $8,481 5,270 117 16 Boston Private Wealth One Federal Street 30th Floor

Boston, MA 02110 617-223-0200

instagram.com/bostonprivate_official $14,428 13,951 $13,787 10,889 $640 3,062 144 17 Aspiriant

11100 Santa Monica Blvd Suite 600

Los Angeles, CA 90025 310-806-4000

aspiriant.com $13,905 9,137 $11,519 7,336 $2,386 1,801 169 18 Appleton Partners Inc.

One Post Office Square 20th Floor

Boston, MA 2109 617-338-0700

appletonpartners.com $12,432 6,529 $12,432 6,529 $0 0 54 19 Financial Counselors Inc.

5901 College Boulevard Suite 110

Overland Park, KS 66211 800-615-2536

fciadvisors.com $12,404 12,717 $11,314 11,857 $1,090 860 65 20 Cresset Asset Management

444 W. Lake Street Suite 4700

Chicago, IL 60606 312-429-2400

linkedin.com/company/cresset-capital $11,677 6,091 $11,571 5,973 $106 118 146 21 IEQ Capital

950 Tower Lane Suite 1800

Foster City, CA 94404 650-581-9807

ieqcapital.com $11,592 784 $11,247 773 $345 11 71 22 EP Wealth Advisors

21515 Hawthorne Blvd Suite 1200

Torrance, CA 90503 310-543-4559

epwealth.com $11,225 20,782 $10,911 20,413 $314 369 160 23 Wealthspire Advisors

521 Fifth Avenue 15th Floor

New York, NY 10175 212 973-1200

https://twitter.com/wealthspire $10,943 3,337 $10,758 3,296 $185 41 144 24 Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP

230 Congress Street

Boston, MA 02110-2437 617-523-6531

sustainabilitygroup.com $10,566 3,054 $10,500 3,039 $66 15 96 25 W.E. Family Offices

701 Brickell Avenue Suite 2101

Miami, FL 33131 305-825-2225

linkedin.com/company/we-family-offices $10,201 86 $0 0 $10,201 86 46 26 Savant Capital

190 Buckley Drive

Rockford, IL 61107 815-227-0300

linkedin.com/company/savant-wealth-management $9,591 6,580 $9,591 6,580 $0 0 205 27 Fiduciary Counselling Inc.

2000 Wells Fargo Place 30 East 7th Street

St Paul, MN 55101-4930 651-228-0935 $9,116 1,608 $3,436 1,381 $5,680 227 76 28 Homrich & Berg Inc.

3550 Lenox Road, NE Suite 2700

Atlanta, GA 30326 404-264-1400

linkedin.com/company/homrich-berg $8,929 11,081 $7,819 10,893 $1,110 188 125 29 Ballentine Partners

230 Third Ave Suite 6

Waltham, MA 02451 781-314-1300 $8,673 4,673 $6,390 2,763 $2,283 1,910 85 31 Brighton Jones

2030 1st Avenue 3rd Floor

Seattle, WA 98121 206-258-5000

facebook.com/brighton-jones-106255223161 $8,443 2,272 $8,355 2,267 $88 5 150 32 Mill Creek Capital Advisors

161 Washington Street Suite 1500

Conshohocken, PA 19428 610-941-7700

millcreekcap.com $8,051 355 $7,469 345 $582 10 35 33 Evoke Wealth

10635 Santa Monica Blvd. Suite 240

Los Angeles, CA 90025 424-372-1777

evokeadvisors.com $7,704 1,774 $7,653 1,753 $51 21 34 34 Lido Advisors

1875 Century Park East Suite 950

Los Angeles, CA 90067 310-278-8232

linkedin.com/company/126294 $7,692 8,225 $7,270 8,013 $423 212 83 35 CV Advisors

19495 Biscayne Boulevard Suite PH1

Aventura, FL 33180 305-358-5990

cv-advisors.com $7,661 1,124 $643 141 $7,018 983 47 36 Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc.

888 SW 5th Ave Ste 1200

Portland, OR 97204 503-226-1444

twitter.com/fergusonwellman $6,855 3,341 $6,855 3,341 $0 0 49 37 Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

335 Madison Avenue Suite 1100

New York, NY 10017 212-652-3200

pinnacleinsights.org $6,658 4,604 $6,658 4,604 $0 0 58 38 Wetherby Asset Management

580 California St. Eighth Floor

San Francisco, CA 94104 415-399-9159

wetherby.com $6,572 3,865 $6,127 3,759 $445 106 70 39 Churchill Management Corp

5900 Wilshire Blvd. Suite 400

Los Angeles, CA 90036 323-937-7110

twitter.com/churchill1963 $6,567 17,431 $6,450 16,597 $117 834 57 40 Adviser Investments

85 Wells Avenue Suite 109

Newton, MA 02459 617-321-2200

linkedin.com/in/jeff-demaso-cfa-702a904 $6,541 10,767 $6,541 10,767 $0 0 93 41 Seven Bridges Advisors

9 West 57th Street 29th Floor

New York, NY 10019 212-490-6320

sevenbridgesadvisors.com $6,407 151 $2,749 26 $3,658 125 25 42 Valeo Financial Advisors

10 W. Carmel Dr Ste 400

Carmel, IN 46032-3357 317.218.6000

twitter.com/valeofinancial $6,392 12,928 $4,869 8,845 $1,522 4,083 99 43 Frontier Asset Management

50 East Loucks Street Suite 201

Sheridan, WY 82801 307-673-5675

frontierasset.com $6,348 4,331 $1,584 4,159 $4,764 172 43 44 Ropes Wealth Advisors Prudential Tower 800 Boylston Street

Boston, MA 02199-3600 617-235-4260

ropeswealthadvisors.com $6,331 2,986 $6,192 2,945 $139 41 33 45 East End Advisors

610 Fifth Avenue 5th Floor

New York, NY 10020 212-218-8137 $6,297 36 $1,061 18 $5,236 18 17 46 The Bollard Group

One Joy Street

Boston, MA 02108 617-720-5800

spincap.com $6,101 707 $5,891 655 $210 52 33 47 Seven Post Investment Office

One Montgomery Street Suite 3150

San Francisco, CA 94104-4505 415-341-9300

sevenpost.com $6,066 179 $5,738 169 $328 10 19 48 Brownson Rehmus & Foxworth Inc.

200 S. Wacker Drive Suite 2300

Chicago, IL 60606-5864 312-346-5850

brfadvisors.com $6,025 2,520 $0 0 $6,025 2,520 42 49 Altair Advisers

303 W. Madison St. Suite 600

Chicago, IL 60606 312-429-3000

altairadvisers.com $6,024 748 $1,856 406 $4,168 342 53 50 Choate Investment Advisors

Two International Place Suite 3000

Boston, MA 02110 617-973-4900

https://twitter.com/choateia $5,741 2,382 $5,078 2,226 $663 156 14

For more information on IN’s research offerings, contact [email protected]

The post Fee-only RIA firms are growing at a healthy clip appeared first on InvestmentNews.