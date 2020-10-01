Morgan Stanley has received Federal Reserve approval for its acquisition of discount brokerage ETrade Financial Corp., the U.S. central bank said in a statement on Wednesday.
The Fed’s order allows the companies’ banking operations to merge.
[More: What will Morgan Stanley’s James Gorman do with ETrade’s custody business?]
At the same time, Fed approved Toronto-Dominion Bank’s acquisition of an ownership stake in the Charles Schwab Corp.
The post Fed approves Morgan Stanley acquisition of ETrade appeared first on InvestmentNews.
As our second lead editor, Cindy Hamilton covers health, fitness and other wellness topics. She is also instrumental in making sure the content on the site is clear and accurate for our readers. Cindy received a BA and an MA from NYU.