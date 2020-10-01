Home Finance Fed approves Morgan Stanley acquisition of ETrade
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: October 1, 2020

Fed approves Morgan Stanley acquisition of ETrade

Category: Finance

Morgan Stanley has received Federal Reserve approval for its acquisition of discount brokerage ETrade Financial Corp., the U.S. central bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Fed’s order allows the companies’ banking operations to merge.

[More: What will Morgan Stanley’s James Gorman do with ETrade’s custody business?]

At the same time, Fed approved Toronto-Dominion Bank’s acquisition of an ownership stake in the Charles Schwab Corp.

The post Fed approves Morgan Stanley acquisition of ETrade appeared first on InvestmentNews.

You May Also Like

Guy on Rocks: Why Biden is good, and Trump is bad for the gold price

The Secret Broker: Time to check out the cheque!

10 at 10: These ASX stocks are riding like the wind this morning

Faith-based investing catches a ride on the ESG wave

CFP Board changes governance practices

CalSavers registers thousands of businesses, will see bump

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *