Father-son planning duo launch firm aimed at pharma execs

Michael Halvorsen and his son Joseph Bates have formed MRK Wealth Advisors, a Doylestown, Pennsylvania-based wealth management firm that will specialize in serving executives in the pharmaceutical industry.
MRK Wealth Advisors will use the broker-dealer and registered investment advisory platforms of Summit Financial, a Parsippany, New Jersey-based hybrid managing $3.4 billion.
Halvorsen and Bates formerly were affiliated with Asset Planning Services, a registered investment advisory firm in Harleysville, Pennsylvania.
