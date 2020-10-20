Father-son planning duo launch firm aimed at pharma execs

Michael Halvorsen and his son Joseph Bates have formed MRK Wealth Advisors, a Doylestown, Pennsylvania-based wealth management firm that will specialize in serving executives in the pharmaceutical industry.

MRK Wealth Advisors will use the broker-dealer and registered investment advisory platforms of Summit Financial, a Parsippany, New Jersey-based hybrid managing $3.4 billion.

Halvorsen and Bates formerly were affiliated with Asset Planning Services, a registered investment advisory firm in Harleysville, Pennsylvania.

