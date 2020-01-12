Home Finance Father-son duo managing $150 million join LPL
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: January 12, 2021

John and Evan McCoy, a father-and-son team whose Integrity Financial Services managed $150 million in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, have switched broker-dealer affiliations to LPL Financial from Securities America. They also will use LPL as their registered investment adviser and custodian.

John McCoy joined Integrity about 10 years ago with a partner adviser, who retired last year. Evan McCoy joined his father’s business in 2018. Staff members Susan Turman and Kris Martin joined in the move.

