Home Finance Farm-in offer highlights interest in Invictus’ Zimbabwe gas project
Barry Stroman Written by: Posted on: December 22, 2020

Farm-in offer highlights interest in Invictus’ Zimbabwe gas project

Category: Finance

Special Report: Invictus continues to progress its Cabora Bassa gas project in Zimbabwe with the company now receiving a non-binding … Read More

The post Farm-in offer highlights interest in Invictus’ Zimbabwe gas project appeared first on Stockhead.

You May Also Like

Blue Star Helium picks up more prospective land with drilling set to kick-off in New Year

401(k) record keepers bullish on post-COVID opportunities

SEC warns of tougher Reg BI exams next year

Why some 401(k)s seldom change providers

Congress reaches deal on $900 billion pandemic relief plan

Black, Latina women more confident investors despite hurdles: J.P. Morgan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *