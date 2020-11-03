Home Finance Family trio managing $200 million at Wells Fargo goes indie with LPL
Louis Pelliccioni, Brice L. Pelliccioni and Amanda Pelliccioni, who jointly managed $200 million at Wells Fargo Advisors, have gone independent as Trilith Wealth Management and affiliated with LPL Financial.

They will use the firm’s broker-dealer and corporate RIA platforms, the latter through Independent Network of Consultants & Advisors (INC Advisors).

Trilith maintains offices in Morgantown, West Virginia, and Naples, Florida.

Lou Pelliccioni founded the business in 1985 and had been at Wells Fargo since 2003. His son Brice, who is working on a master’s degree in taxation, and his daughter-in-law Amanda joined the practice within the last few years after careers in the medical field.

