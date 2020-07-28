Explorers Podcast: Strike offers small cap investors rare and well timed exposure to iron ore

Stockhead’s ‘Garimpeiro’ columnist Barry FitzGerald is back in the studio for another instalment of The Explorers Podcast.

In this episode Barry chats with William Johnson, managing director of Strike Resources (ASX SRK).

Strike is a WA-based miner focused on iron ore production.

The company is currently fast-tracking development of the low-cost, high-return Paulsens East project to take advantage of strong iron ore prices.

So tune in below to hear about Strike’s iron ore ambitions!

