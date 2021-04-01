Stockhead’s ‘Garimpeiro’ columnist Barry FitzGerald is back in the studio for another instalment of The Explorers Podcast.

In this episode Barry chats with Stephen Hunt, executive chairman of Sparc Technologies (ASX:SPN).

Sparc Technologies is a South Australian company focused on development of innovative technology solutions using the unique properties of graphene.

Graphene, which can be extracted from graphite, is a 2-dimensional nano material made of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal pattern which gives it unique and powerful properties that, with the right technology, can be imparted on products to improve performance.

The company made headlines in mid-March following the news of Sparc expanding its graphene product range with new anti-microbial coating.

So tune in to hear the pair discuss all things graphene.

On mobile? Click here to listen with Apple podcasts, here for Spotify or here for Google Podcasts.

Like to tune in through another app? Just search for The Explorers Podcast with Barry FitzGerald and subscribe!

The post Explorers Podcast: Sparc Technologies offers investors unique exposure to an impressive suite of graphene applications appeared first on Stockhead.