Explorers Podcast: Hot off its March IPO, Medallion Metals is hunting WA gold and base metals plays

Stockhead’s ‘Garimpeiro’ columnist Barry FitzGerald is back in the studio for another instalment of The Explorers Podcast.

In this episode Barry chats with Paul Bennett, managing director at Medallion Metals (ASX:MM8).

Medallion is a new minerals explorer focused on its suite of 100% owned projects located 550km south east of Perth.

The company’s key projects are situated at the intersection of the world class Southern Cross greenstone belt and the Albany Fraser Orogen.

Acquired in August 2016, the projects cover 650 square kilometres and are host to JORC 2012 resources containing 842koz of gold, 10.4Moz of silver, 87Kt of copper, 134Kt of lead and 78Kt zinc.

