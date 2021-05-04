Stockhead’s ‘Garimpeiro’ columnist Barry FitzGerald is back in the studio for another instalment of The Explorers Podcast.

In this episode Barry chats with Jon Reynolds, managing director of Boadicea Resources Ltd (ASX:BOA).

Boadicea Resources is an exploration company with tenements in three of Australia’s hottest exploration locations, the Fraser Range and Paterson Province of Western Australia and the Charters Towers region and Drummond Basin of North Queensland.

To find out more about the company’s key projects and plans for 2021, click below.

On mobile? Click here to listen with Apple podcasts, here for Spotify or here for Google Podcasts.

Like to tune in through another app? Just search for The Explorers Podcast with Barry FitzGerald and subscribe!

The post Explorers Podcast: BOA’s Patterson prospect and unique joint venture in the Fraser Range make it one for the watch-list appeared first on Stockhead.