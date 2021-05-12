Expert panel: Ethereum will hit nearly US$20,000 by 2025

Ethereum doesn’t have much further to run this year — but its value is set to more than quadruple in the next four years, an expert panel has predicted.

Finder’s latest Cryptocurrency Predictions Report, based on a survey of 35 well-respected experts, forecasts an end-of-year price of US$4,512 for Ether, not far from the US$4,300 level it was trading at Wednesday afternoon.

But by 2025, the panelists predicted an average price of US$19,842 – and 51 per cent of them said Ether, not Bitcoin, would be the most wisely used digital currency by the end of 2022.

University of East London senior lecturer Dr Iwa Salami gave an end-of-2025 forecast close to panel average, at $20,000.

“Decentralised finance, which is so far building an alternative financial system that is more accessible and democratised, is largely built through decentralised applications on the Ethereum network,” she said.

“These developments indicate the future of finance and are very promising.”

BitBull Capital chief operating officer Sarah Bergstrand was even more bullish, predicting that Ethereum could crack US$100,000 by 2025.

“We are likely to see major upgrades to the Ethereum network this year, and those can be expected to push the price higher,” she said.

YAP Global founder and CEO Samantha Yap gave an end-of-2021 price target of US$10,000, which is also what many crypto bulls on Twitter are forecasting.

“After Bitcoin gets mass adopted, Ethereum will be next on people’s list,” she said.

But Alpha5 CEO Vishal Shah predicts Ether will be worth just US$4,000 by 2025, less than what it was trading for yesterday.

“ETH should continue to perform, but it simply does not have the same scarcity benefits as BTC,” he told Finder.

“Further, ETH is in a race against other protocols to overhaul its usability profile. There are faster, cheaper chains that are gaining traction and will likely rival ETH in the long run.”

Favourite coins

The panel was also asked their three favourite tokens are, out of the various altcoins in the top 20, for both short term and long-term holds. (The list didn’t include Ethereum or Bitcoin).

For the short term, the top names were Binance Coin (which 33 per cent of the panel picked); Cardano (29 per cent); Polkadot (29 per cent); XRP (25 per cent); USD Coin (25 per cent); and Solana (25 per cent).

For the long term, the favourites were Polkadot (57 per cent); Uniswap (39 per cent); Solana (39 per cent); Chainlink (35 per cent); Binance Coin (22 per cent) and Cardano (22 per cent).

The full report can be found here.

Last month Finder released the panel’s Bitcoin price predictions for the end of 2021 and for 2025.

The post Expert panel: Ethereum will hit nearly US$20,000 by 2025 appeared first on Stockhead.