ESG investing can foster cohesion in wealthy families, Barclays finds

Investing according to environmental, social and governance principles seems to be a way to bring together younger and older generations of wealthy families, a study from Barclays Wealth finds.

Once thought to be of interest only to younger investors, “responsible investing is expanding rapidly among all age groups,” Barclays said in a release.

The survey found that 68% of the patriarchs and matriarchs of high-net-worth families say that their children have taken the lead on ethical and social investment matters for the family. As a result of that influence, older generations now show levels of interest in investing sustainably that are similar to those of younger investors.

“Sustainable investing, therefore, serves as a common ground for the different generations with all involved looking to make a positive impact with their wealth,” Barclays said.

