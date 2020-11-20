Home Finance EP Wealth adds $535 million with Harris Financial acquisition
November 20, 2020

EP Wealth Advisors is expanding its Torrance, California footprint with the acquisition of local competitor, Harris Financial Advisors.

The deal marks the 13th acquisition by EP Wealth since it sold a minority ownership stake to private equity firm Wealth Partners Capital Group in July 2017.

With the addition of Harris Financial, which manages $535 million in client assets, EP has more than $9 billion in total assets under management and has completed acquisitions in California, Washington, Colorado, Arizona, Illinois, Texas and Utah.

“In partnering with EP Wealth, we are strategically furthering our commitment to our clients,” said Mary Harris, founder of the 28-year-old advisory firm.

“EP Wealth’s wide-ranging resources and comprehensive expertise in investment and financial management will add value, supporting us as we work toward achieving our clients’ financial goals,” she added.

