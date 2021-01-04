Emigrant takes stake in $1.7 billion Texas RIA

Emigrant Partners, a unit of New York Private Bank & Trust, has made a minority investment in Ulrich Investment Consultants, a San Antonio-based registered investment adviser managing $1.7 billion.
Ulrich, which has offices in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Spokane, Washington, serves high-net-worth individuals and families, as well as ERISA plans and Native American tribal clients.
Emigrant and its affiliate Fiduciary Network currently have stakes in 19 firms overseeing approximately $65 billion in aggregate assets under management and assets under administration.
