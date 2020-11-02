Home Finance Eaton Vance completes takeover of $2.3 billion WaterOak
Eaton Vance completed the previously announced acquisition of the assets of WaterOak Advisors, a registered investment advisory firm in Winter Park, Florida, with approximately $2.3 billion of client assets under management.

On a combined basis, WaterOak and Eaton Vance Investment Counsel, the unit of the company that made the acquisition, have $11.4 billion in assets under advisement. The firm will operate as Eaton Vance WaterOak Advisors, serving as the parent company’s wealth management affiliate.

In October, Morgan Stanley announced that it will acquire Eaton Vance, whose asset management brands include Calvert, Parametric and Atlanta Capital. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

