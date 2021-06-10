Duo managing $975 million at Truist moves to Raymond James

John Gill and Bryan Horner, who managed $975 million at Truist Investment Services in Virginia Beach, Virginia, have moved to the employee unit of Raymond James.
Truist was formerly known as BB&T Scott & Stringfellow.
Gill has 34 years of experience, according to his BrokerCheck report, and joined Scott & Stringfellow in 1989. Horner has 10 years of experience and joined BBT in 2014.
The two are joining Raymond James with their two-person staff. The team operates as Gill & Horner Wealth Management Group.
