Duo managing $475 million at UBS joins RBC

Robert Loupee and Michael Graziani, who managed $475 million at UBS, have joined RBC Wealth Management in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

Loupee spent nine years at UBS after a 32-year career at Merrill Lynch. Graziani also spent nine years at UBS after 16 years at Merrill Lynch.

The team includes Barbara Pesci, the senior client associate, who has more than 30 years of experience.

