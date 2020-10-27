Home Finance Duo managing $475 million at UBS joins RBC
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: October 27, 2020

Duo managing $475 million at UBS joins RBC

Category: Finance

Robert Loupee and Michael Graziani, who managed $475 million at UBS, have joined RBC Wealth Management in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

Loupee spent nine years at UBS after a 32-year career at Merrill Lynch. Graziani also spent nine years at UBS after 16 years at Merrill Lynch.

The team includes Barbara Pesci, the senior client associate, who has more than 30 years of experience.

[More: RBC recruits female team managing $1.2 billion from JPMorgan]

The post Duo managing $475 million at UBS joins RBC appeared first on InvestmentNews.

You May Also Like

Allworth Financial acquires $158 million Arizona RIA

SEC reportedly shelving proposed change to stock reporting threshold

Wells Fargo exploring $1 billion-plus corporate-trust sale

Auroch drilling to investigate Leinster nickel potential

Ora Gold has begun drilling at its Abbotts Gold project

Golden Rim revises mineral resource at Kouri – and it’s up, majorly

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *