Scott Phelan and Kevin Myers, who managed $473 million at Morgan Stanley in Atlanta, have joined Janney Montgomery Scott.
Making the move with them is Cindy Hions-Dayoub, the team’s wealth planning assistant.
[More: All-woman team managing $335 million at Morgan Stanley moves to Janney]
Phelan, who has been in the securities industry since 1994, was with Morgan Stanley for nine years. Myers began his securities career at Morgan Stanley in 2011.
[Listen: IN Podcast: A new day in Washington, but what does that mean for financial services?]
The post Duo managing $473 million at Morgan Stanley joins Janney appeared first on InvestmentNews.
As our second lead editor, Cindy Hamilton covers health, fitness and other wellness topics. She is also instrumental in making sure the content on the site is clear and accurate for our readers. Cindy received a BA and an MA from NYU.