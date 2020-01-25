Duo managing $473 million at Morgan Stanley joins Janney

Scott Phelan and Kevin Myers, who managed $473 million at Morgan Stanley in Atlanta, have joined Janney Montgomery Scott.

Making the move with them is Cindy Hions-Dayoub, the team’s wealth planning assistant.

Phelan, who has been in the securities industry since 1994, was with Morgan Stanley for nine years. Myers began his securities career at Morgan Stanley in 2011.

