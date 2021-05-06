Duo managing $460 million at Wells Fargo joins RBC

The Heald Wealth Management Group, which managed $460 million at Wells Fargo Advisors, has joined RBC Wealth Management in Wellesley, Massachusetts.
The two-adviser team consists of Timothy Heald and Andrew Heald, and their associate Elyse Slotnick.
