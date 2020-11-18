Duo managing $350 million at UBS move to RBC

Samuel Martello and Brian Sullivan, who together managed $350 million at UBS in Cleveland, have moved to RBC Wealth Management.

Martello, who had been with UBS since 2006, started his career at McDonald & Co. in 1986. Sullivan, who also joined UBS in 2006, has been an adviser since 1994.

