Samuel Martello and Brian Sullivan, who together managed $350 million at UBS in Cleveland, have moved to RBC Wealth Management.
Martello, who had been with UBS since 2006, started his career at McDonald & Co. in 1986. Sullivan, who also joined UBS in 2006, has been an adviser since 1994.
[More: UBS Wealth picks ex-NFL player to lead athlete segment]
The post Duo managing $350 million at UBS move to RBC appeared first on InvestmentNews.
As our second lead editor, Cindy Hamilton covers health, fitness and other wellness topics. She is also instrumental in making sure the content on the site is clear and accurate for our readers. Cindy received a BA and an MA from NYU.