Duo managing $315 million at Wells moves to Raymond James

Written by: Posted on: June 11, 2021

Bobby Conville Jr. and Earl Smith, who managed $315 million at Wells Fargo Advisors in Ruston, Louisiana, have joined Raymond James in its employee channel.

Conville spent nearly 30 years with Wells Fargo and its predecessor, A.G. Edwards. Smith spent 10 years with Wells Fargo.

