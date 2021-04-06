Home Finance Duo managing $200 million at Wells Fargo joins Baird
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: April 6, 2021

Duo managing $200 million at Wells Fargo joins Baird

Category: Finance

A two-adviser team managing $200 million at Wells Fargo in Anchorage, Alaska, has joined Baird.

The team, the Rixse Todd Group, consists of Kellie Rixse, who had been with Wells Fargo for 21 years, and Jeff Todd, a 23-year veteran of the firm.

[More: Wells Fargo team managing $225 million moves to Baird]

techSTACK$ hosts on using social media for prospecting

The post Duo managing $200 million at Wells Fargo joins Baird appeared first on InvestmentNews.

You May Also Like

Last Orders: ASX records another day of gains; closes 0.61 per cent higher

Bryah drilling to test Horseshoe Lights lookalike at Windalah

ASX Small Cap Lunch Wrap: Who’s climbing to fresh 13-year highs today?

Third of near-retirees fail basic Social Security quiz

Well-run advisory firms come in all sizes

Robinhood drops the confetti, but advisers aren’t convinced

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *