Duo managing $200 million at Wells Fargo joins Baird

A two-adviser team managing $200 million at Wells Fargo in Anchorage, Alaska, has joined Baird.
The team, the Rixse Todd Group, consists of Kellie Rixse, who had been with Wells Fargo for 21 years, and Jeff Todd, a 23-year veteran of the firm.
