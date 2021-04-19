Home Finance Duo managing $1.35 billion at Merrill Lynch moves to Janney
Andrew Meredith and Kevin Lindung, who managed $1.35 million at Merrill Lynch in Towson, Maryland, have joined Janney Montgomergy Scott.

The team, known as Meredith Lindung Wealth Management, also includes Scott Kelly, a registered associate.

