Duo managing $1.1 billion at Morgan Stanley moves to J.P. Morgan

Mark Donohue and Gordon Sommer, who managed $1.1 billion at Morgan Stanley, have joined J.P. Morgan Wealth Management.

Donohue will work in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, along with two associates, and Sommer will be based in New York.

Donohue, who had been with Morgan Stanley for nine years, started his securities career in 1982. Sommer had also been with Morgan Stanley for nine years and started his securities career in 1981.

