Home Finance DroneShield wins $1 million repeat deal from a Five Eyes country
Barry Stroman Written by: Posted on: March 15, 2021

DroneShield wins $1 million repeat deal from a Five Eyes country

Category: Finance

Counter-drone technology company DroneShield (ASX:DRO) has just received a repeat order from a “high profile” government member of the Five … Read More

The post DroneShield wins $1 million repeat deal from a Five Eyes country appeared first on Stockhead.

You May Also Like

Elixinol the latest pot stock to M&A; recruits German media entrepreneur to its board

Guy on Rocks: Copper to receive an electric shock

Unicorns Podcast: Time to accelerate with the UNSW Founders 10x program

Covid could leave its mark on longevity assumptions

SEC official says ESG disclosure policy must be ‘adaptive,’ ‘innovative’

Women make up 14% of all fund managers, and the U.S. lags behind that global average

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *