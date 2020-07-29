Drilling is underway at Great Northern Minerals’ high-grade Camel Creek gold project

Special Report: This is the first time Camel Creek – the largest gold system in Great Northern Minerals’ (ASX:GNM) North Queensland portfolio – has been drilled since 2006.

Historic mining at Camel Creek saw ~60,000oz pulled out of about 30 small pits over a 4km stretch.

Great Northern Minerals believes there is a lot more gold where that came from and investors agree, sending the stock up ~15 per cent on Wednesday.

A gold exploration target of between 32,000 and 112,000oz per 100m of vertical extent had been previously estimated for Camel Creek.

This maiden 15 hole ~ 2,180m drilling campaign is designed to follow up some impressive older intersections from the floor of the open pits, including:

12m at 8.4 grams per tonne (g/t) gold from surface

22m at 2.94g/t gold from 8m, and

9m at 10.4g/t gold from 6m.

Holes will be drilled to depths of between 80m and 180m, with initial assay results expected toward the end of August.

The company has also released a new video, Spotlight on Camel Creek, with new footage of the project and a fly through of the historic drilling and the proposed program.

The video can be found on the GNM Investor Dashboard: http://www.greatnorthernminerals.com.au/index.php/investor_dash/

