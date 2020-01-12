Douglas King starts term as chair of CFP Board

Douglas King has begun a one-year term as board chair of the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc., after serving as board chair-elect in 2020.

“We have a clear agenda for the coming year, including completing an organizational strategic refresh, expanding the number and diversity of CFP professionals and clients, and developing an effective, efficient and credible enforcement plan” for the board’s code of ethics and standards, he said in a release.

King is president and CEO of Oakwood Capital Advisors, the owner of Gardner Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and Gardner Financial Services, an independent broker-dealer.

Earlier, he held executive positions at Merrill Lynch, Bank of America and Cetera Financial Group.

