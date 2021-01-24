Among its many impacts, COVID-19 was the catalyst for a boom in ASX capital markets activity. Through the peak of … Read More
The post Did retail investors get shafted in the ASX’s post-Covid capital rush? Yes. Yes they did. appeared first on Stockhead.
Barry Stroman was a reporter for Zerg Watch, before becoming the lead editor. Barry has previously worked for Wired, MacWorld, PCWorld, and VentureBeat covering countless stories concerning all things related to tech and science. Barry studied at NYU.