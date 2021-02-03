DeNoyior named head of Hub’s wealth management business

Joe DeNoyior has been named national president of Hub Retirement and Private Wealth, the wealth management arm of Chicago-based insurance broker Hub International.

DeNoyior had been working in business development at Hub, which acquired Washington Financial Group in September 2019, where he had been CEO.

DeNoyior replaces David Reich, who passed away last July at the age of 50.

Reich was a senior executive at LPL Financial and Ameriprise Financial before joining Hub, where he built a wealth management business through acquisitions that now manages more than $93 billion.

