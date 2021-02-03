Home Finance DeNoyior named head of Hub’s wealth management business
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: February 3, 2021

DeNoyior named head of Hub’s wealth management business

Category: Finance

Joe DeNoyior has been named national president of Hub Retirement and Private Wealth, the wealth management arm of Chicago-based insurance broker Hub International.

DeNoyior had been working in business development at Hub, which acquired Washington Financial Group in September 2019, where he had been CEO.

DeNoyior replaces David Reich, who passed away last July at the age of 50.

Reich was a senior executive at LPL Financial and Ameriprise Financial before joining Hub, where he built a wealth management business through acquisitions that now manages more than $93 billion.

[More: Hub International acquires Alpha Pension Group]

Handicapping the race between mutual funds and ETFs

You May Also Like

What clients won’t see on this year’s 1099-R form

Chart of the Day: US Defense link boosts Anteotech (ASX:ADO) to 85pc rise

Last Orders: Best day in 12 weeks for ASX small caps

Resources Top 5: Tungsten, tin and (maybe) a ‘Tropicana-like’ gold discovery

Botanix soars after pot-up-nose study success

Warren asks Robinhood to explain trading restrictions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *