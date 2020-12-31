Australia’s first listed drones-as-a-service company recommenced trading on the ASX today following a merger between drone parachute company ParaZero (ASX:PRZ) … Read More
The post Delta Drone International begins trade on ASX after merger appeared first on Stockhead.
Barry Stroman was a reporter for Zerg Watch, before becoming the lead editor. Barry has previously worked for Wired, MacWorld, PCWorld, and VentureBeat covering countless stories concerning all things related to tech and science. Barry studied at NYU.