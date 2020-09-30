Dana D’Auria joins Envestnet as co-CIO

Dana D’Auria, formerly managing director of Symmetry Partners, has joined Envestnet as co-chief investment officer.

In her new role, she will join the Envestnet/PMC investment committee and work with Brandon Thomas, the company’s other co-CIO.

D’Auria was with Glastonbury, Connecticut-based Symmetry Partners for 14 years and had served as president and portfolio manager of its Panoramic multifactor family of funds.

