Cryptocurrencies are surging again, with the Bitcoin price on Friday breaking $US15,000 for the first time since Jan 2018 after … Read More
The post Cryptocurrencies are mooning again – can the Bitcoin price hit a new all-time-high? appeared first on Stockhead.
Barry Stroman was a reporter for Zerg Watch, before becoming the lead editor. Barry has previously worked for Wired, MacWorld, PCWorld, and VentureBeat covering countless stories concerning all things related to tech and science. Barry studied at NYU.