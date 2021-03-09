Here’s hoping you bought that mother-freakin’ dip. Cryptocurrency markets are surging today, with 82 of the top 100 crypt-assets gaining … Read More
The post Crypto markets rally; THETA now a top 20 token with 125-fold gains (!!!) in 12 months appeared first on Stockhead.
Barry Stroman was a reporter for Zerg Watch, before becoming the lead editor. Barry has previously worked for Wired, MacWorld, PCWorld, and VentureBeat covering countless stories concerning all things related to tech and science. Barry studied at NYU.