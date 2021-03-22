Crypto markets largely listless but Harmony latest to moon

Crypto markets are in search of direction today after Bitcoin made an abortive run at getting back over $US60,000 over the weekend.

The original cryptocurrency traded as high as $US59,693 ($77,275) at 12.30am on Sunday, according to Coincap.io, but then rapidly lost steam, sinking to $US56,000 on Sunday night.

As of 4.13pmAEDT, BTC had recovered somewhat to trade at $US57,479, up 0.7 per cent from 24 hours ago, according to Coincap.

Other websites were calculating things a bit differently, with Nomics and Coinmarketcap showing Bitcoin had slightly declined in value in the past 24 hours. Whichever was the case, it hadn’t made much of a move.

Of the top 100 crypto-assets listed on Coingecko, 68 were shown as having appreciated in the past 24 hours (including Bitcoin), while 30 had lost value.

But none of the losses and only eight gains were in the double digits, which counts as subdued for the normally volatile crypto market.

The top gainer was Harmony (One), which an all-time high of US19.05c just before lunchtime. At 4.29pm AEDT it was up 52.6 per cent to US17.78c.

The sharding protocol with a built-in bridge to Ethereum was strongly recommended by crypto YouTube influencer CoinBureau on Friday.

should sell this as an NFT titled “Biggest Mistake In His Life” $ONE pic.twitter.com/Z1tFLgdOBp — Barry B Benson.one (@das_ist_barry) March 19, 2021

I started tweeting non-stop about $one Harmony since the start of 2021. That was when it was priced at 0.006 and i was confused why people had not discovered this project then. Now, we are in mid-March and $one is at 0.11c and sooner rather than later $one will be at $1 USD — PACO.one (@PacoG2021) March 19, 2021

Terra (Luna), Reserve Rights Token, Bitmax Token, Theta Network, VeChain, Kusama and Helium are the other top 100 assets to hit all-time highs in the past 24 hours, according to Coingecko.

