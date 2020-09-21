Special Report: Creso Pharma’s wholly owned subsidiary Mernova Medicinal has received its first order from the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation, … Read More
The post Creso Pharma’s Canadian subsidiary receives $189,000 recreational cannabis order appeared first on Stockhead.
Barry Stroman was a reporter for Zerg Watch, before becoming the lead editor. Barry has previously worked for Wired, MacWorld, PCWorld, and VentureBeat covering countless stories concerning all things related to tech and science. Barry studied at NYU.